RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Receives €34.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.54 ($40.64).

RWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €33.49 ($39.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.45. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

