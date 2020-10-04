RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Receives €34.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.54 ($40.64).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €33.49 ($39.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.29 and its 200 day moving average is €29.45. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.