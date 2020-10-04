SafeCapital Market Capitalization Reaches $234,481.37 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $234,481.37 and $1.01 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00383922 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012820 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026350 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

