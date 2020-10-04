Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $100.35 on Friday. Safran has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $166.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77.
Safran Company Profile
