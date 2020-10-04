Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $100.35 on Friday. Safran has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $166.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

