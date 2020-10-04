Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 931,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,007. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

