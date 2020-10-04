Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.26. 284,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,252. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 268.10. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1693961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$343,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 507,040 shares in the company, valued at C$6,606,731.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

