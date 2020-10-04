Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €83.41 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.78 ($93.85).

Bayer stock opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.71. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

