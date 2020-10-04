Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.90.

SGMO opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 946,386 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 814,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

