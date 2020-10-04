ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

