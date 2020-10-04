Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 330,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 844,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 628,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,184,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,805,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,529 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.