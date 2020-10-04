Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 80,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 209.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

