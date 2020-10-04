Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.