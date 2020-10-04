Scry.info Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100,134.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $840,096.53 and approximately $100,134.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00270925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.01523982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00168207 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

