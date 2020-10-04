Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $110.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

SE stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.36. 2,988,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SEA has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SEA by 2,541.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,125 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 221.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

