Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $972.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

