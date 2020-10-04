SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report $40.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.01 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $39.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $150.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.76 million to $150.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.08 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $185.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,451. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $406.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.52.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 99.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SeaSpine by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SeaSpine by 4.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.