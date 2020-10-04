Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $11.49 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.36 or 0.05322975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.