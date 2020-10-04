SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEGXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

SEGXF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. 424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

