Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.86.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.