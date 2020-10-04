Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMICY. HSBC lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

SMICY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 54,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $938.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.92 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.