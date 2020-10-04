Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

SENS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,737. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 207.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 71.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.