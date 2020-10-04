Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.75.
SENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.
SENS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,737. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.78.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
