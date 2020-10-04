Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Reaches $9.99 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and GDAC. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $732,438.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022420 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021752 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014746 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, GDAC, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

