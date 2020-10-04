Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Update

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SQBG opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 128.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.