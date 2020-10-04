Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Damien Naughton sold 21,479 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $26,419.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,437,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,251 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 82,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

SREV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

