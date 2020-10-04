SHIELD (XSH) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $440,354.80 and $27.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,597.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.23 or 0.03276341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02074480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00434206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.01005933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00583693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00048353 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010105 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

