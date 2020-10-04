Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $1,336,478.08 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $203,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Antoine Papiernik sold 17,347 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $1,268,586.11.

On Friday, September 18th, Antoine Papiernik sold 12,653 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $926,073.07.

On Monday, September 14th, Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44.

On Thursday, August 27th, Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Antoine Papiernik sold 60,657 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $3,642,452.85.

On Thursday, August 20th, Antoine Papiernik sold 33,822 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,029,658.22.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $71,526.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $5,547,978.26.

On Monday, August 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $4,278,305.49.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.