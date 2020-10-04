Short Interest in Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 13.9%

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20. Abcam has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $45.40.

Separately, ABN Amro raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

