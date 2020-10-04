Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Declines By 10.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of ALNY opened at $135.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,318,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

