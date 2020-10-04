Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Decreases By 12.4%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.