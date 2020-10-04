Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Increases By 14.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Canaan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.
Shares of CAN opened at $1.87 on Friday. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.