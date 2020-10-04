Short Interest in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Declines By 10.8%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 542,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,575,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 464,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

