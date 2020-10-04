Short Interest in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Rises By 14.7%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 11,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of HPR stock remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,102. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

