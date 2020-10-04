Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Declines By 11.8%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 50,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,109. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.23. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their target price on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

