Short Interest in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Declines By 12.1%

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 16,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 269,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

NYSE IR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

