Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Increases By 14.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

