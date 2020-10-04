Short Interest in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Declines By 11.4%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $518.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.36. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.