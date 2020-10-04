Short Interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expands By 14.7%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,180,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 43,730,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 10,349,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,209,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

