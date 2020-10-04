Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Declines By 11.0%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 504,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.