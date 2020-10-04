Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Increases By 14.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MYOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 2,245,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $23.04.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
