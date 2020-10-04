Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Increases By 14.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,134 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of MYOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 2,245,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.