Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Grows By 16.3%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,903,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 3,356,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,084.2 days.
NTIOF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.58%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.
