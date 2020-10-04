Short Interest in Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Increases By 13.1%

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 1,607,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,028.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEUGF opened at $18.04 on Friday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

