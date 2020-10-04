Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Decreases By 11.5%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,800 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 265,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $850.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 775,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.