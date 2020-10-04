Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Decreases By 11.7%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

RJF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 616,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Raymond James by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 75.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after acquiring an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $15,732,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $13,576,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

