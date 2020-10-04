Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Rises By 18.7%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,963,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 3,337,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,830.7 days.

Shares of SGGEF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

