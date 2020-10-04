Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Grows By 17.2%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TCYMF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.