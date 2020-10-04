Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Decreases By 11.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 689,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,140.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Zalando stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.76.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

