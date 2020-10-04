ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $12,987.53

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $12,987.53 and approximately $821.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

