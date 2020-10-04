Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $28.40.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.
