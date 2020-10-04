Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on SWIR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

SWIR stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $388.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 297.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 783,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

