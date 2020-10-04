Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

